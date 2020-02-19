Sukkur begins work on biggest, most expensive flag of Pakistan

Touted to be one of the biggest and most expensive Pakistani flags in history is being prepared in Sindh’s city of Sukkur and will be unveiled on the occasion of ‘Pakistan Day’ on March 23, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the flag will measure 300 feet in length upon completion.

Mayor Sukkur city, Arsalan Sheikh said that the total expenditure of the flag upon completion would be around Rs 500 million.

The mayor also revealed that the pole upon which the flag will be affixed will also hold Allah’s name at its crown which is being carved out of pure 24 karat gold.

The World’s largest Kashmir flag, measuring 5000 meters long and 13 feet wide, was hoisted at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad on October 20, 2019, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The flag was hoisted during the Kashmir Million March in Islamabad.

A large number of people from all walks of life including political leaders attended the March, Radio Pakistan reported.

