Pakistan’s biggest plantation drive to be launched in this monsoon: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to make Pakistan green, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered preparations for the country’s biggest tree plantation campaign during the upcoming monsoon season, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan directed that forest and agriculture land should not be used for constructions purpose.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, State Bank of Pakistan governor, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority chairman and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran eyes one billion sapling plantation target

Earlier on February 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a target of plantation of one billion saplings until August.

According to sources, the incumbent government had thus far planted as many as 700 million saplings and it plans to plant 350 million more between February and August, thereby achieving the one billion sapling plantation target.

The prime minister would himself take part in plantation drives in the four provinces by attending events to be organised in this regard to encourage plantation among people.

The sources had said Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change had outlined a schedule for the prime minister’s visit to the provinces.

