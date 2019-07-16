Two bike lifters arrested during ACLC raid in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) Nazimabad Division arrested two alleged motorcycle lifters during a raid in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that two motorcycle lifters have been caught by ACLC officials with the help of CCTV footage. The lifters had stolen motorcycle from the vicinity of Pak Colony police station, officials said.

Police added that the nabbed persons were also wanted in various cases of dacoity and robberies.

Earlier on May 2, Gulberg Police had busted a six-member gang involved in lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city.

The persons arrested are members of an inter-provincial ring led by Sartaj Laghari and Ambo Brohi, police said.

The law enforcement authorities added that the stolen motorcycles were sold by the gang in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan for anywhere between Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 16,000.

Police say the gang, involved in thefts since 2011, has so far stolen and sold nearly 800 motorcycles.

