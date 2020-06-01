WATCH: Biker accidentally set on fire when sprayed with sanitizer

A biker was accidentally set on fire while being sprayed with sanitizer at a drive-through traffic stop in India. The incident happened last week.

In a video, it can be seen that a man pulling up in front of two government workers at a complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to be sprayed with disinfectant to remove traces of the coronavirus from his motorcycle.

Just seconds after the workers spray the back of his bike, the entire vehicle erupts into a ball of bright orange flames.

The footage shows that the rider immediately gets off his motorbike and dumps it in the road and runs away. The workers at the Arvind Mill complex quickly leaped into action and pulled the sanitiser away from the blaze.

A source said: ‘Another worker is seen immediately pulling the bike away in order to prevent it from getting damaged further.

India’s cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work.

With a record 8,392 new cases over the previous day, India is now behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 5,394, still small compared to other countries with similar case loads. Still, there are concerns that if the infections keep rising especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the health system would be stretched.

