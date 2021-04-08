Web Analytics
Biker finds unique way to get out of traffic jam, hilarious video goes viral  

Traffic congestion is getting worse in many cities these days but a motorcyclist found a unique way to get out of the traffic jam.   

In a hilarious video that went viral on social media, a truck can be seen parked on the road, causing vehicles to get stuck. A man walks from under the truck.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIMAL SAINI (@itz_saini_vimal)

However, things get hilarious when another man with a scooter decides to use this way to get out of the traffic jam by pulling his vehicle from under the truck which is blocking the path.

The video was shared as part of the ‘heavy driver’ social media trend. In the background, a hilarious meme song titled ‘Bete mauj kardi’ plays.

The video was shared by an Instagram user. It has garnered more than 1.19 million views so far.

