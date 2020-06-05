Bilal Abbas Khan celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Popular actor Bilal Abbas Khan ringed in his 28th birthday on Thursday with a celebration at home.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos of him posing with the cake and his family.

He thanked his fans for their well wishes on his birthday and also promised to respond as much as he can to them on social media.

Bilal received critical acclaim for his performances in serials like Balah and Cheekh.

In a Q&A session earlier, the heartthrob had revealed that he is in no rush to do a film.

The actor had also shared that acting is all he wants to do and he hasn’t faced any challenges in the industry so far.

He had said that Wajih from Cheekh is his favourite character out of the ones he has recently played on the small screen.

He had also expressed his wish to work with Ayeza Khan when they get the right script.

Comments

comments