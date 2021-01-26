Bilal Abbas, Sajal, Aiman make it to 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars list

Three of our beloved local celebrities are making huge waves in the entertainment world, getting recognised not just at home, but also on international lists!

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly, and Aiman Khan have been featured by a British publication, Eastern Eye, in their 30 Under 30 Global Asian Stars list for 2021. The list also includes the likes of international stars like Avan Jogia, Charli XCX, and Naomi Scott, as well as Bollywood’s crown princess, Alia Bhatt.

Bilal’s inclusion in the list hardly comes as a surprise; his star has been rising steadily in recent years, thanks to his good looks and stellar acting prowess. “He may have only made his acting debut in 2016, but the Pakistani actor has had a rapid rise since then and starred in a massive number of marvelous projects,” said Eastern Eye.

Just in 2020, he delivered the hit drama serial, Ek Jhooti Love Story, an international web series for Indian streaming platform ZEE5, both of which were lauded by fans and critics.

Talking about his inclusion, Bilal said, “This is a great honor and I feel humbled to be part of Eastern Eye’s prestigious list. It is the love of my fans that keeps me striving to keep pushing the benchmarks and try harder. I hope and look forward to keeping the pace going in 2021.”

Sajal, on the other hand, has kept a relatively low profile in 2020 since 2019’s hit drama and tying the knot with her beau Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020, but has maintained a “boss-like presence on Pakistani television for over a decade and established herself as an A-list superstar,” as pointed out by Eastern Eye.

The doe-eyed beauty is set to make her Hollywood debut with a Jemima Goldsmith production soon, alongside names like Emma Thompson and Shabana Azmi!

Aiman, who has taken a sabbatical from acting since marrying and becoming a mother, remains a social media favourite, boasting the largest amount of followers among celebs in Pakistan.

“She may only be 22-year-old, but the talented actress is already the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. The small screen superstar has been lighting up television for nearly a decade and has the world at her feet right now.”

