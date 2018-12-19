Bilal Khan has just proved his bravery and you will absolutely love him for that!

Known for his magical voice and his uber chic attire, the Pakistani singer, Bilal Khan rules over million hearts for his upbeat songs and flamboyant personality. Recently, the ‘Larho Mujhay’ singer has taken to his Instagram, unveiling his gray hair with the caption, “new hair, new me. why? what? how? where? when? all answers in the new vlog I uploaded on YouTube” having a hashtag that says, “#DamFundDare ”

In his vlog, the intoner explains that the dare to bleach his hair was actually given by one of his friends in Canada to raise $2000 for the dam fund. The video starts off in a car when the singer informs his friends about the measures Chief Justice of Pakistan has been taking for the water shortage in the country and tells him about the ongoing donations to the dam fund. Albeit being alien to the issue, Bilal’s friend agrees to give him $2000 for the dam fund after he offers he will do anything his friend says.

The voice behind the super hit song, ‘Bachana’ shares another post on his Instagram account after receiving a plethora of comments like, “you are so brave” and “I could never do that even though I always wanted to.” He says, “I think it’s the ‘log kia kahein ge?’ fear and it is a genuine one especially in a culture where we are so dependent on each other for support & feedback. How do you overcome it though? By accepting that not everyone is going to like what you do, no matter what. This isn’t just about hair dyes or color changes: I feel you shouldn’t make career/university/diet/clothing or any other personal choices out of fear. I know if I did I wouldn’t be a musician today. I propose that for 2019, you shatter ‘log kia kahein ge’ fear and make the new year more about ‘log kehtay rahein gey’. Maybe that’ll do it. Maybe.”

Through this act of sheer bravery, the singer has not only told his fans about the necessity of a dam in the country at this point in time but has also undermined the “Log kia kahein ge” (What will the people say) approach and we absolutely love him for that!

You can send your contribution to the dam fund in this account.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

