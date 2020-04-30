Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bilal Maqsood shares throwback photo on his 25th wedding anniversary

Bilal Maqsood, wedding anniversary

Renowned singer Bilal Maqsood shared a major throwback photo on his 25th wedding anniversary.

The Strings’ band lead vocalist and his wife celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary on April 29.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo from his wedding. “29th April 1995. 25 years ago!” he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

29th April 1995. 25 years ago!

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on

Bilal is spending quality time with his dad, satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood. In an Instagram live session, the father-son duo entertained fans and shared some stories about Anwar’s youth.

Anwar Maqsood shared that while growing up in Karachi, he used to  have long hair and loved wearing a turquoise coloured raw silk coat, a black shirt and golden shoes.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Nadia Jamil to go for her first chemotherapy on Friday

Lifestyle

Top US theatre chain pulls Universal films over streaming row

Lifestyle

COVID strains: Dancer performs ‘virus melody’ in empty Budapest square

Lifestyle

Mawra Hocane mourns the death of Rishi Kapoor


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close