Renowned singer Bilal Maqsood shared a major throwback photo on his 25th wedding anniversary.

The Strings’ band lead vocalist and his wife celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary on April 29.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo from his wedding. “29th April 1995. 25 years ago!” he captioned the photo.

Bilal is spending quality time with his dad, satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood. In an Instagram live session, the father-son duo entertained fans and shared some stories about Anwar’s youth.

Anwar Maqsood shared that while growing up in Karachi, he used to have long hair and loved wearing a turquoise coloured raw silk coat, a black shirt and golden shoes.

Comments

comments