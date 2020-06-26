Bilal Maqsood reminisces meeting Bipasha Basu in India

Renowned singer Bilal Maqsood recalled his meeting with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu at an event.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a throwback photo with the Raaz actress and said that she joined him on stage at John Abraham’s clothing line’s launch event. Basu was Abraham’s then girl friend and co-star.

“From The Archives- @bipashabasu was a good sport! Came on stage while we were singing Sarkiye ye Pahar during a show for the launch of @thejohnabraham ‘s clothing line,” the Strings lead vocalist wrote.

Earlier, Maqsood shared an updated about his health and said he is doing well. He had disclosed that he tested positive for coronavirus during an Instagram Q&A session while responding to a fan’s question.

