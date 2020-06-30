Bilal Maqsood shares a new song is in the works
Prominent singer and lead vocalist of the Strings band Bilal Maqsood has shared that he is working on a new song.
Turning to Instagram, he shared the song lyrics and said it has been written by his father and playwright Anwar Maqsood.
The lyrics of ‘Ye Piyar ka roug hai’ are as follows:
Jo hua so hua, rehne do
Kaghaz ki naao thi, behne do
Tanha tanha rahon pe yun chalna
Ab Kia rakkha hai yaadon mein
Khamoshi ka khamoshi se kehna
Ab Kia rakkha hai baton mein
Ye aag hai, soug hai
Ye Piyar ka roug hai
Ye aag hai, soug hai
Ye Piyar ka roug hai
View this post on Instagram
‘Ye Piyar ka roug hai’ Jo hua so hua, rehne do Kaghaz ki naao thi, behne do Tanha tanha rahon pe yun chalna Ab Kia rakkha hai yaadon mein Khamoshi ka khamoshi se kehna Ab Kia rakkha hai baton mein Ye aag hai, soug hai Ye Piyar ka roug hai Ye aag hai, soug hai Ye Piyar ka roug hai Lyrics by Anwar Maqsood #stringsonline #anwarmaqsood
Earlier, Maqsood shared that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Later, he told fans that he is doing well and is out of isolation.
The Strings band member said during an Instagram Q&A session that he started learning guitar at the age of 17.
He also said he would like to collaborate with Sting and Coldplay in future.