Bilal Maqsood shares a new song is in the works

Bilal Maqsood New Song

Prominent singer and lead vocalist of the Strings band Bilal Maqsood has shared that he is working on a new song. 

Turning to Instagram, he shared the song lyrics and said it has been written by his father and playwright Anwar Maqsood.

The lyrics of ‘Ye Piyar ka roug hai’ are as follows:

Jo hua so hua, rehne do
Kaghaz ki naao thi, behne do
Tanha tanha rahon pe yun chalna
Ab Kia rakkha hai yaadon mein
Khamoshi ka khamoshi se kehna
Ab Kia rakkha hai baton mein
Ye aag hai, soug hai
Ye Piyar ka roug hai
Ye aag hai, soug hai
Ye Piyar ka roug hai

Earlier, Maqsood shared that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Later, he told fans that he is doing well and is out of isolation.

The Strings band member said during an Instagram Q&A session that he started learning guitar at the age of 17.

He also said he would like to collaborate with Sting and Coldplay in future.

