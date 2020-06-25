Bilal Maqsood shares an update about his health

Singer Bilal Maqsood, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has shared an update about his health.

Taking to Instagram, he shared with his fans that he is doing fine now.

“Doing well and out of isolation, thank you for your duas,” he captioned the post.

The guitarist earlier revealed that he is COVID-19 positive.

Responding to a fan’s question about his and his family’s well being during a Q&A session on Instagram, the Mera Bichra Yaar singer had responded “I have tested positive.”

Many celebrities contracted the virus meanwhile comedian Vasay Chaudhry and Shafaat Ali, singer Abrar ul Haq and Wajahat Rauf have defeated coronavirus.

