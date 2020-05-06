Web Analytics
Bilal Maqsood entertains fans as he aces this Snapchat filter

Bilal Maqsood, Snapchat

Singer Bilal Maqsood like all of us is quarantined inside his home due to the coronavirus pandemic but he is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his fans.

The Strings band member took to Instagram recently to post a video of him flaunting a Snapchat filter. He can be seen playing his guitar and singing the song Soniye (2003).

Fans are quite happy to see this funny side of the musician. Some even want to know his Snapchat username.

Sohniye🤭

Earlier, Bilal also shared a video of him singing AkkarBakkar. “A song I used to sing when I was a kid. School teachers used to call me in their classrooms to sing this,” he told his followers.

Apart from singing, Bilal shared videos of his quick sketches on the social networking site. He also went live on Instagram with his father, satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood.

