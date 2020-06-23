Prominent singer Bilal Maqsood has tested positive for coronavirus.

When a fan asked the Mera Bichra Yaar singer uring a Q&A session on Instagram how he, his father and playwright Anwar Maqsood and his family are doing, he responded “I have tested positive.”

He went onto share that he and his family are doing fine.

The Strings band member also shared that he started learning guitar at the age of 17.

Responding to a question, he said he would like to collaborate with Sting and Coldplay in future.

Maqsood said he can’t even think about replacing Faisal with another vocalist as that will be the end of Strings.

The artist shared he received criticism from his family when he started to pursue music but had full support of his parents.

Comments

comments