Bilal Maqsood reveals he was offered to join Vital Signs in ’90s

Renowned singer and member of popular Pakistani pop band Strings has revealed that he was offered to join Vital Signs in the ’90s.

Turning to Instagram, the singer posted a clip of him performing Vital Signs song Tum Mil Gaye and shared a fun fact.

“In 1998/99 Rohail [Hyatt] asked me if I would like to join Vital Signs. I was sitting in his studio and right there he called Junaid [Jamshed] and told him that we should have Bilal in our band,” he wrote.

“Junaid said – NO. Rohail put the phone down and said, sorry can’t happen. Yeah that was it. That offer came and went in 15 secs,” he added.

Meanwhile, at that time Strings had two albums in its catalogue.

