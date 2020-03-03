Bilawal reluctant to condemn anti-Muslim riots in India: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Hitting back at Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Communications Murad Saeed on Monday said that the ‘accidental chairman’ was angry at Prime Minister Imran Khan for exposing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and fighting the Kashmir case, ARY News reported.

Reacting to the latest press conference of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Saeed said that he did not speak even a single world against India and turned a blind eye to the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi.

The minister said that the PPP chairman did not response to alleged corruption of his father and fake accounts case.

He said that rising incidents of dog-bite cases in Sindh and causalities in Thar due to malnutrition were question marks over the performance of PPP-led government in the province.

Read More: Murad Saeed reacts over Sindh govt’s move to keep funds for neutering dogs

Earlier on February 19, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed had strongly reacted over Sindh government’s move to keep 970 millions for neutering stray dogs in the province.

In his tweet, Murad Saeed had said, funds had been kept but no mentoring system has been evolved yet.

Comments

comments