Bilawal asks party workers to get ready for ‘big movement’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday asked his party activists to get themselves ready for a “big movement”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Benazir Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) launched its campaign in line with the vision of his assassinated mother.

“Our struggle will continue until the completion of the mission of Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that her mother struggled for women’s empowerment and for the rights of the people. PPP rendered unmatched sacrifices for democracy and rule of law in the country, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that evil forces had assassinated Benazir Bhutto under a conspiracy. On the occasion, the PPP chairman paid rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman asks masses to start preparations for Islamabad long march

Earlier on December 14, Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked masses to start preparations for a long march towards Islamabad from that day.

“We will decide on the long march date in February if the government refuses to resign by January 31,” he had said besides also asking the lawmakers of the opposition parties to submit their resignations with the party leadership by December 31.

Comments

comments