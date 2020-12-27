GARHI KHUDA BAKSH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday remembered her mother, Benazir Bhutto, on her martyrdom anniversary during a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, ARY NEWS reported.

The public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bux was also attended by PDM leadership including Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F leaders, and others.

Addressing the rally at the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto, the PPP chairman said that they needed the intelligence of her mother in the country’s politics.

“She was not afraid of death as she knew that her coward attackers were preparing to assassinate her, but she returned despite all threats for the love she had for people of Pakistan,” he said.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto told her in the last meeting to never leave the masses alone and she took it as a mission, which began from the gallows and culminated at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where she embraced martyrdom, said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto further hoped that the mission for which Benazir Bhutto embraced martyrdom will be accomplished soon. “You have to promise me to fulfill Benazir’s mission to save Pakistan,” he asked the participants and added that they want a country where there is justice, tolerance and freedom to speak freely.

He said that conspiracies had always surrounded Benazir Bhutto but she never took them seriously. “Although she is not amongst us to lead in the current political scenario, however, her principles will always be there to guide us,” he said.

