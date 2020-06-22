Bilawal Bhutto admonishes Modi’s Hindutva driven expansionist ideology

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and member national assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday slammed Modi’s aggression in the region on social networking website Twitter, ARY News reported.

Bilawal said that the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s aggressive actions and posturing in South Asia and Kashmir led to the India – China standoff in Ladakh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that none of India’s neighboring countries are currently on good terms with them due to the current government’s ideology based on Hindutva expansionism.

The tweet read: “Modis aggressive policy in Kashmir & whole South Asia has led to India-China standoff. None of India’s neighbours are on good terms with New Delhi anymore. won’t end well for regional peace. Hindutva expanstionsim must not be allowed to destabilize region during a pandemic.”

The Indian army on June 16 confirmed that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas.

In a statement, the army said that 17 critically injured Indian troops succumbed to their wounds, in addition to an officer and two soldiers who had died earlier.

