Bilawal Bhutto needs to quit levying blame, needs introspection: Amir Khan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Friday slammed the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, saying that he needs to tend to the flaws in the provincial government rather than levy blame, ARY News reported.

Amir Khan said that Bilawal Bhutto needs to introspect before blaming the federal government for troubles being faced by Sindh.

The MQM-P leader said that PPP has failed to give urban Sindh its due rights and should be held accountable for it.

“What will Bilawal Bhutto’s answer be on this miscarriage of justice? When will Bilawal amend laws for the local bodies set up to come back and become operational in Sindh?” question Amir Khan.

“The provincial government is embroiled in petty squabbles related to the Inspector General (IG) of the province and has kept its own self-interest atop the province’s.”

The politician said that the Chairman PPP should stop worrying about MQM-P as they were not interested in occupying offices in Sindh which amount to nothing.

Amir Khan reiterated that he only has one question to ask of Bilawal Bhutto, when will he get urban Sindh its due rights?

