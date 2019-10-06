ISLAMABAD: Charmin Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan will hold an important meeting on Sunday (today) in the federal capital.

As per sources, both leaders are expected to meet in the evening today.

The PPP chairman has ratcheted up his contacts with political leaders in the view of the recent situation of the country. In the same regard, Bhutto and Khan would meet today.

Senior PPP leaders Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Farhatullah Babar would accompany Bhutto while Zahid Khan, Mian Iftikhar and Ameer Haider of ANP would also be present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the two parties are likely to discuss Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led anti-government march in Islamabad besides the overall political scenario of the country.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto again made a vague statement regarding his party’s participation in the JUIF’s anti-government march, saying that they will not take any step which would dent democracy in the country.

The PPP chairman, while talking to media outside the accountability court, claimed that his political party will stand alongside the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on every level except Islamabad march scheduled on October 27.

