Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bilawal to leave for US on Jan 18 to attend Biden’s inauguration

Bilawal Bhutto Joe Biden

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for the United States (US) on January 18 to attend US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration slated for Jan 20, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to party sources, the PPP chairman will leave for US for a day-visit on the invitation of US President-elect Joe Biden to attend his oath-taking ceremony that will take place in Washington.

Bilawal Bhutto during his four-day stay in the United States will also meet with US senators, party sources confided to ARY News.

Also Read: U.S. Congress accepts Electoral College result; clears way for Biden to become president

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration slated for Jan 20.

Party sources confided to ARY News that the father-son duo got an invite to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Democrat Joe Biden that will take place in Washington.

Also Read: Biden picks Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi as White House climate advisor

On Jan 6, the Congress had formally certified Biden’s election victory. Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20 when Biden will be sworn into office.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Over 10 citizens deprived of hefty money in Lahore bank fraud in a day     

Pakistan

OGRA issues LNG import linceses to private companies in a first

Pakistan

ATC sentences accused to two-year jail term in Nankana Sahib incident case

Pakistan

Initial inquiry finds how major power breakdown in Pakistan could be averted   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close