NAB being used for political engineering and revenge: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday (today) said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used to carry out political engineering and revenge, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman talking to the media confirmed that Faryal Talpur has been arrested and her house had been converted into a sub-jail.

“Blackmailing has been the modus operandi of the Interior Minister Ejaz Shah,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal claimed that political engineering and political revenge was being executed by the present government on political dissidents.

Read More: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif protests Faryal Talpur’s arrest

“Every institution is being threatened to act according to the governments whims,” added Bilawal.

“NAB was created by Pervaiz Musharraf to carry out political motives and exact revenge.”

Bilawal also claimed that the current “puppet government” led by Imran Khan was being used against the judges and judiciary.

The PPP chairman reiterated his stance on the high profile arrests that they were mere diversion tactics to transfer attention from lack of performance and the ills of the federal budget.

Comments

comments