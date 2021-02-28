ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has succeeded in persuading Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over bringing a no-confidence motion in the Parliament ahead of a long march, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting held between the two leaders today, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed that in the case of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory on the Senate seat from Islamabad, they would bring a no-confidence motion in the Parliament.

“A final consultation in this regard will be made after the success of the PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani,” they said.

On January 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that no progress is seen so far regarding the option of moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, a suggestion made by the PPP.

Fazlur Rehman said that he has asked the PPP leadership to take other political parties into confidence regarding the option.

The JUI-F chief said that all parties in the alliance took decisions after making a consensus, however, each party has its own stance. He continued that he is in contact with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that both top leaders of PML-N and PPP have agreed to the early departure of the present government. Fazlur Rehman said that Nawaz and Zardari aimed for ousting the government despite their course of action vary from each other.

