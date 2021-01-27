Bilawal Bhutto regrets over not inviting dignitaries to Bakhtawar’s wedding

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed gratitude to those who sent congratulatory messages on the wedding ceremony of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PPP chairman said that fewer guests have been invited to the wedding reception of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in view of the COVID-19 SOPs in Karachi.

While expressing regret over the situation, Bilawal Bhutto said that he could not invite many dignitaries to the wedding due to SOPs of coronavirus.

He further said that wedding receptions will be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Larkana also in which more dignitaries, friends and PPP family members will be invited to share the joys of the auspicious occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that a spokesperson for Bilawal House has said that only 300 people have been invited to the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto with her fiance Mahmood Choudhary.

According to the schedule of the events planned for the wedding, a Milad function has already taken place on the 24th of January at Bilawal House while a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th of this month.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that the Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Choudhary will be held on the 29th of January while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

