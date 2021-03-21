Bilawal Bhutto to visit JI headquarters in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to reach out to Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for evolving a joint strategy against the incumbent government as Bilawal Bhutto will visit Mansoora on Monday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PPP chairman would leave for Lahore from Karachi tomorrow.

Bilawal will visit Mansoora, the JI headquarters in Lahore, where he would be welcomed by the Jamaat-i-Islami leaders. The PPP chairman would ask the JI leadership to evolve a joint strategy against the incumbent government besides also holding a joint presser later.

A JI spokesman Qaiser Sharif also confirmed the meeting on Monday, saying Bilawal Bhutto would visit Mansoora at 6:00 pm along with Yousuf Raza Gilani and other party leaders.

“The PPP chairman would meet JI chief Siraj ul Haq and others,” he said adding that matters relating to national politics will be discussed during the meeting.

Other than this engagement, the PPP chairman would also meet party leaders as Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza have been summoned to Bilawal House to discuss the political strategy to be devised in Punjab province and preparations for the Rawalpindi gathering.

The meeting has come against the backdrop of the PPP’s decision to oppose resignation from the assemblies, forcing the PDM head Fazlur Rehman to announce the postponement of the long march on March 26.

The PPP since then has been criticised for ditching the opposition alliance with Fazlur Rehman saying that nine parties have decided in favour of the resignations option while only PPP decided against it with Asif Zardari demanding Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and lead the campaign against the incumbent government.

