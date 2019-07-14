Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday left for Dubai from Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP chairman will leave for the United States tomorrow (Monday) from Dubai. Bilawal Bhutto will stay in America from July 15 to July 21 where he will attend a conference and meet several US personalities in New York.

It must be noted that Bilawal Bhutto had recently visited different cities of the country and hold public gatherings.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the masses to rally behind him to send “cruel rulers” packing.

Addressing a party rally against rising inflation in Pano Aqil, a tehsil in Sukkur, he said his party has invariably struggled for provision of economic rights to the people of the country.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the incumbent government, which promised 5 million housing units for the poor, is, in fact, depriving them of their existing shelters.

“The poor’s modest little houses are being pulled down. Is this a Naya Pakistan,” he questioned.

The young PPP leader said they will bring the people’s government to power and would send the present one packing.

He said he has come out onto the streets to confront cruel rulers and sought people’s help to accomplish his goal of driving them away.

Comments

comments