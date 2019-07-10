Bilawal makes telephonic conversation with Maryam Nawaz: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday made a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz, sources closer to PML-N said.

The top leaders of the major opposition parties have exchanged views on the current political scenario and summons issued to Maryam Nawaz by an accountability court today.

Sources said that the opposition leaders expressed aims to continue joint efforts for campaigning against the present government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that the latest conversation between Bilawal and Maryam was made after the issuance of summons to the PML-N vice president for July 19’s appearance over fake trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government with a harsh response and further exposing it for what she called victimising its political opponents. She was responding to the latest notice served on her by the accountability court.

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also handed out seven-year imprisonment to Maryam and fined her £2 million whereas her husband Safdar was awarded a one-year jail term.

