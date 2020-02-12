Bilawal Bhutto to appear before NAB tomorrow, announces CM Sindh  

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Rawalpindi on Monday summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 13 in a Joint Venture (JV) Opal 255 corruption case.

Bilawal Bhutto is accused of taking out an amount of Rs1.22 billion from a fake bank account to utilize it for his personal company.

The chief minister claimed that the leaders of the opposition parties and former President Asif Ali Zardari were put behind bars without any accusations being levelled against them.

“Our leaders including PPP leader Faryal Talpur obtained bail from the courts on merit,” he said.

Speaking over the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh replacement matter, Shah said that they conveyed five names to the federal government on their request. “We are hopeful that the IGP is appointed from among the forwarded names,” he said.

Lashing out at the federal authorities for deductions of eight billion rupees made from the provincial account over non-registration of vehicles, the chief minister said that these 1.4 million vehicles remain unregistered since the establishment of Pakistan.

Speaking over anti-encroachment drive, the chief minister said that they want to implement the court orders but would also keep in view that no poor person is deprived of his household during the drive.

He also lashed out at the federal authorities over hike in prices of basic commodities and said that the prime minister is unaware of the ground realities.

