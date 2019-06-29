Bilawal Bhutto declares passing of budget as ‘Black Day’ in history of NA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto today (Saturday) said that he and co-chairman Zardari have decided to go to the people of Pakistan against the present PTI-led government, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media outside the parliament house he said that there was no way left for the opposition but to go to the people.

Bilawal declared passing of the budget as a ‘black day’ in the history of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

“An anti-people and rigged budget were bulldozed in the parliament,” claimed Bilawal.

Read More:Opposition parties thinking for nation by setting differences aside: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal lamented the speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser’s role in the parliament and lashed out on consistent refusal to issue production orders of two members of National Assembly despite repeated inquiries.

Condemning the Speaker he said, “speakers are supposed to be impartial but the current one is worst than General Ziaul Haq’s and General Musharraf’s time.”

Bilawal went on to claim that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had attacked Sindh and Thar coal project by depriving them of their due rights and seizing their resources.

Bilawal also termed the current budget rigged and reiterated his ‘PTIMF budget’ slogan.

Comments

comments