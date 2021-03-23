Bilawal tells his party members to avoid harsh comments against PDM

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has Tuesday advised his party leaders and media teams to avoid any critical commentary on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) following the fissure within the opposition alliance on the strategy that emerged after Asif Ali Zardari’s demand of return of Nawaz Sharif before en masse resignations can come to pass, ARY News reported.

According to the reports divulging from within party circles, Bilawal has instructed PPP leaders and responsible people overseeing media to refrain from any harsh comments to PDM which may weaken the opposition against the incumbent government.

Bilawal has instructed the leaders who appear before the media to make sure they don’t react to criticism in a way that compromises the opposition alliance’s agenda against the government.

READ: PPP, JI agree to electoral cooperation in next elections: sources

Separately to be reported today according to sources, PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) have agreed to cooperate with each other in the next elections after Bilawal Bhutto met Siraj ul Haq yesterday at Mansoora in Lahore.

According to the details agreed by the two parties and shared by sources having knowledge of the entire discussion, the PPP wanted cooperation from Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces.

“Besides the future cooperation, the JI also extended its support to PPP for opposition leader in Senate,” they said while quoting Siraj ul Haq who said during the meeting that since PPP has the majority seats, it has the right to have the slot of the opposition leader.

Comments

comments