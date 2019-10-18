KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said his party will launch anti-government protest in Punjab from November 1, ARY News reported.

Addressing a rally in Karachi on the 12th martyrdom anniversary of October 18 Karsaz massacre, Bilawal Bhutto said that the journey of PPP started with the philosophy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Commenting over the economic policies of the incumbent government, the PPP leader said, “PTI’s govt worst economic policies have ruined the country. Giving them more time would not be in the better interest of the country.”

The PPP chairman said that his party has started the anti-government movement from Karachi, now the protest will be widened to other cities of the country.

“Our anti-government movement has started from Karachi,” he said.

Read More: JUIF’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad on October 31: Maulana Fazl

He said the PPP will protest in Tharparkar on October 23 and will hold a demonstration in Kashmore on 26th, whereas rallies in Punjab will begin from November 1.

Earlier on October 18, PPP leader, while addressing a public gathering in Larkana, said the PPP government had introduced Benazir income support programme (BISP) and enhanced 100 percent pension during their tenure.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP will never accept any conspiracy against the province. “PPP will not allow centre to occupy the capital of Sindh province,” said Bilawal.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on October 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad on October 31.

Comments

comments