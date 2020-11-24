Bilawal Bhutto self-isolating after political secretary tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has isolated himself after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The staff of Bilawal House Karachi have been directed to undergo coronavirus tests after an aide of the PPP chairperson contracted COVID-19.

The party’s spokesperson said that the PPP chairman has undergone a coronavirus test and waiting for a report.

It may be noted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and other PPP leaders recently had tested positive for coronavirus and are under self-isolation.

The COVID-19 cases in Sindh witnessed a spike on Tuesday after 1,382 virus cases were reported during the past 24 hours, indicating a second wave in the province.

Karachi once again topped among the cases as the metropolis surpassed the 1000 case mark on Tuesday, reporting 1091 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Karachi records over 1000 COVID-19 cases; 13 patients die in Sindh

Sharing daily COVID-19 figures during a routine briefing, the chief minister said that they performed 11,738 tests during the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,382 cases.

“13 virus patients have died in a day,” Murad Ali Shah said.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government enforced a ban over indoor wedding functions, gymnasiums, and restaurants with an immediate effect while only allowing an exception for ceremonies being held outside.

