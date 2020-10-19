KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the arrest of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from a Karachi hotel.

According to a statement, the young PPP leader held a telephonic conversation with PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, during which the former expressed complete solidarity with the latter over her husband’s arrest.

Bhutto Bhutto Zardari said he was shocked to hear about the incident. “The manners in which the arrest was made is against the traditions of Sindh,” he said.

“The Sindh government was not informed about the arrest and he has asked the Chief Minister, Sindh to investigate the incident fully and to take all measures to secure Capt Safdar’s release.”

Safdar Awan was arrested by the police from a Karachi hotel where he along with his wife Maryam was staying for allegedly violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

