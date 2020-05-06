Bilawal Bhutto demands special package for deceased medics  

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to announce a special package for the medics who died while fighting coronavirus in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting of the medical organisations of the Punjab province, the PPP chairman said that they had to re-build health infrastructure in the country after learning lessons from the situation faced during coronavirus pandemic.

“The global health infrastructure remains exposed due to the pandemic,” he said adding that the health sector should not meant for earning money rather it should provide services free of cost.

Bilawal Bhutto lamented that the best lockdown imposed in the Sindh province was being sabotaged due to the policies of the federal government.

He urged the federal government to provide support to the Punjab government in fight against coronavirus as it was its responsibility to lend a supporting hand towards the provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of health professionals contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus within 24 hours on Tuesday.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were compiled in a report sent to the health ministry.

Read More: 15 more doctors, one nurse, two paramedics catch coronavirus in 24 hours

The report stated that 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus who were performing duties in different medical facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, three doctors from Balochistan tested positive, 5 from Islamabad and one each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.

Highlighting the rising number of deaths, the report stated 10 healths professionals lost their lives across country including 4 in Sindh, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each in Balochistan and Islamabad.

259 health professionals infected with the virus adopted self-isolation while 130 among them were admitted to hospitals due to unstable health condition, whereas, 120 medics have recovered from the disease.

Comments

comments