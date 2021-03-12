Bilawal Bhutto reminds Talal Chaudhry of ‘tanzeem sazi’ after Twitter jibe

ISLAMABAD: Cracks have started to appear among the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ranks following the loss in Senate elections after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry took jibes at each other, ARY NEWS reported.

Soon after the loss of PDM candidates on chairman and deputy chairman Senate slots, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry took to Twitter and asked if Bilawal Bhutto enjoyed the role of neutral.



Speaking during a presser later when asked to comment on Talal Chaudhry’s remarks, Bilawal Bhutto said that the Senate election was not a “tanzeem sazi” (organizational restructuring), referring to an incident that happened earlier with Chaudhry, where he was allegedly beaten up over his presence outside the house of a female party leader.

“I am not contesting elections for the first time like Talal Chaudhry,” the PPP chairman further said adding that they are struggling for a democratic process and ensuring neutrality during the election process requires rendering a lot of sacrifices.

Read More: ‘Musadik Malik cancelled vote after denied Deputy chairman slot’

He said that they would have never got successes they had achieved so far if there was no unity among the PDM ranks.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the government-backed candidates won the Senate elections with Sadiq Sanjrani securing the chairman slot with 48 votes against 42 votes of his rival candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani while Mirza Afridi won the deputy chairman slot with 54 votes against the 44 votes polled to PDM candidate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

