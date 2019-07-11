SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed to defend the economic and human rights of people, ARY News reported.

“Democratic and human rights will remain at risk till the protection of economic rights,” said PPP chairman while addressing a press conference in Sukkur.

He said the Constitution and democracy were being attacked from every direction. The people’s constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect constitutional and human rights of the people of the country.

The PPP chief demanded Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resign on moral grounds after the nomination of Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman slot by opposition.

“I think Sadiq Sanjrani should resign morally after opposition’s Rehbar committee had nominated Hasil Bizenjo for Senate chairman slot,” said Bilawal.

“There is a storm of taxes, a tsunami of inflation and unemployment for the common man,” lamented the PPP leader.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of the government’s support to thwart opposition parties’ bid to move a no-confidence motion in the upper house of Parliament to oust him.

The assurance came during a meeting between the prime minister and the Senate chairman in Islamabad.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati were also present on the occasion.

