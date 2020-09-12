Bilawal urges centre to issue ‘Watan Cards’ to flood affectees

MIRPUR KHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday demanded of the federal government to issue ‘Watan Cards’ to flood affectees, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Mirpur Khas today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the problems of flood affectees will not be resolved by only distributing ration among them.

He maintained that the farmers were facing problems due to floods and attacks of locusts. The PPP chairman demanded of the centre to declare an emergency across the country and help the small farmers.

Read More: President, governor distribute relief goods among flood affectees

Earlier on September 12, President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had distributed relief goods among the affectees of flood-hit areas in Mirpur Khas.

President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing on the occasion, had said that the role of welfare organisations was praiseworthy for assisting the people of Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur and other rural parts.

He had said that Pakistan had set an example around the world for fighting coronavirus. He had added that the losses faced by Pakistan are less as compared with the states still dealing with the pandemic.

The president had said that the federal government adopted the policy of smart lockdown instead of country-wide shutdown.

