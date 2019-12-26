Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns Indian aggression along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian armed forces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his condemnation statement, the PPP chairman condemning the ceasefire violations at the LoC, showed his grief over the martyrdom of two Jawans of the Pakistan Army.

Terming the Indian aggression, a threat to the peace of the region, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the international community to take immediate notice of the aggressive policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC in the Dewa sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The director general of the military’s media wing in a Twitter statement had said Indian ceasefire violations continued along the frontier over the last 36 hours.

“Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too,” the DG ISPR said.

It may be noted that, both Pakistan and India had signed the ceasefire agreement in 2003.

