PPP not to take any anti-democratic step: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday has once again made vague statement regarding his political party’s participation in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led anti-government march in Islamabad, saying that they will not take any step which would dent the democracy in the country, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman, while talking to media outside the accountability court, claimed that his political party will stand alongside with the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on every level except Islamabad march scheduled on October 27.

Bilawal warned that PPP will withdraw its support if it suspects the anti-government protests being organised over the orders any hidden power. He, however, said that the top leadership of PPP will make a final decision regarding the support to JUI-F led march.

“Opposition parties have no other option except to take to streets and no power can stop People’s Party if it comes out to the ground. We will support Maulana Fazl in a democratic system while we are also contacting other opposition parties as well. PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier expressed desire to organise a joint public gathering as people are ready to come out against the present government.”

Bilawal claimed that only PPP is able to fight the current economic crisis.

While criticising the ongoing accountability process, Bilawal claimed that only one [corruption] reference was filed after spending a year while no evidences were provided so far. He alleged that PPP is being pressurised by the imposition of baseless allegations.

“Asif Ali Zardari is ready to face jail term as he had also spent 11 years behind bars without committing any crime and he will not compromise on principles. PPP will not make any compromise on the 1973’s Constitution and 18th Amendment.”

Answering a question for possibilities of losing the provincial government over initiating anti-government movement, Bilawal said that those launched attack against the Sindh government will not become victorious.

Upon Bilawal and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari’s arrival outside the accountability court, the PPP activists including women expressed outrage over being harshly pushed away by their security guards.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court deferred the conviction of the former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur facing the charges of being involved in ‘mega-money laundering’ racket.

Three accused persons did not appear for the hearing in the ongoing ‘mega-money laundering’ trial being overlooked by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Prime accused, Anwar Majeed sought pardon from appearance citing ill health.

The court extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwarts, Talpur and Zardari till October 22.

