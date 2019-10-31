Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join Azadi March as per schedule: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will join opposition’s Azadi March rally today (Thursday) as per schedule, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in his statement issued here from Islamabad, today.

He said October 31, was fixed for the opposition’s public gathering against the incumbent government and the party chairman will address the gathering too.

Earlier, the situation got confused as, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Azadi March rally, scheduled to take place in Islamabad, today, has been postponed, following the Tezgam Express carnage.

According to her the decision was taken after consultation with all the parties.

But minutes later, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman ruled out the impression of postponement of the Azadi March rally and said Marriyum has nothing to do with it. “This is our program and we will decide about it.”

Read more: Fazal-ur-Rehman rules out postponement of Azadi March rally

Seventy three people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

