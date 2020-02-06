KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a complete record of projects initiated or completed in the Larkana division of the Sindh province during the last 10-year, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP chairman received complaints of lack of facilities during his recent visit to the area from where he is elected member of the National Assembly.

Summoned by the PPP chairman, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, top party leaders from the constituency and key members of the provincial cabinet including Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial government spokesman and adviser to CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo, and others rushed to the Bilawal House to brief him over the complaints.

Bilawal during the meeting with the top party leaders in the province discussed the complaints he was conveyed from the residents during his recent visit regarding the uplift projects in the area.

He summoned a record of the projects carried out in Larkana during the past 10 years and asked the provincial authorities to furnish a complete report detailing as to how many projects were initiated and the amount spent on them during the past 10 years.

On January 23, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would not tolerate any delay in resolving issues faced by the Larkana district.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes notice of Larkana’s civic problems

Chairing a meeting of the party’s sub-organizations dealing with youth, minorities, women, culture, doctors, and others in Larkana, the party chairman held an in-depth discussion over the problems faced by the district.

Bilawal said that Larkana has an important historical and political place across the globe. Every issue faced by the people of Larkana is mine and we will resolve each of them, he said and added that he would not tolerate any delay in this regard.

Comments

comments