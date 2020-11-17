ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have agreed to meet in near future, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, both the leaders condemned alleged rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan’s general elections. Maryam Nawaz said that masses of GB stand firmly united with the narrative of the opposition parties.

Responding to Maryam, Bilawal alleged that despite rigging, PTI failed to bag more votes as compared to the opposition parties and termed it as a sign of PTI’s unpopularity.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz also agreed to hold a meeting in near future to discuss important matters including the country’s present political situation.

Speaking at a protest against alleged rigging in the Gilgit Baltistan election, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday had vowed to stay put in the region until he succeeds in retaking what he dubbed stolen seats.

Addressing the protestors outside the GB election commission office, Bilawal had said “We are political people. We too get overzealous under pressure. Don’t compel us to take the extreme step. Don’t push us to the point of no return.

