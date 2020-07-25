PPP to challenge ICJ ordinance in court, announces Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced to move to the court for challenging the ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance – 2020, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference, announced that his political party will oppose the ordinance related to the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at all forums. He added that PPP will never support the government’s ordinance tabled in the National Assembly.

The PPP chairman alleged that the political party would have observed black day on July 25 (today) if the country was not facing the coronavirus crisis. He added that the present government destructed the governance system of the country.

Read: Pakistan gave third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav under ICJ judgment: FO

He criticised that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had made many promises with the nation before the general election while not a single promise was fulfilled so far.

Bilawal claimed that Sindh is the only province with local government system as the ruling political party dissolved all municipal institutions in all provinces.

Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem had said that Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav was not pardoned for his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan via ordinance.

Read: Rumpus erupts in NA over Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) session, the minister had said that the ordinance regarding appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav was presented as per the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“India wanted to move against Pakistan in UNSC if Islamabad fails to fulfil its international duties as per ICJ verdict.”

Farogh Naseem suggested not to do politics on sensitive security-related matters. The sentence of the Indian spy has not been overturned, neither government facilitating Jadhav, he added.

The reaction had come a day after a rumpus erupted in NA session when law ministry tabled ordinance regarding the appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav under Article 89 of the Constitution.

Comments

comments