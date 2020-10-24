SKARDU: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promised to form a constitutional province of Gilgit-Baltistan while addressing an election rally of Pakistan People’s Party here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing the public meeting PPP chairman said,”It is not a new promise, it is part of the party’s 2018 manifesto.”

“We will ensure political rights to the people of this region, which are being enjoyed by the people at other provinces of the country,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“You have to ensure our victory as this is the demand of every person in Gilgit-Baltistan,” PPP leader said.

“Imran Khan had earlier opposed giving the GB status of a constitutional province, but now he is offering you the lollypop of province,” Bilawal said. “Ask the people of South Punjab which were also promised for their province,” PPP leader said.

“They had also promised for generating 10 million jobs and five million homes instead the people lost their jobs and became shelterless,” Bilawal said.

