Bilawal Bhutto Zardari performs Umrah, returns to Karachi on January 20

MAKKAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari performed the Umrah on Tuesday, he is being accompanied by PPP party members on the pilgrimage, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, chairman Bilawal Bhutto is set to return to Karachi on January 20.

Yesterday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the holy city of Madina on Monday to pay his respect at ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ (SAWW).

The PPP chairman is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari partook in the holy voyage in 2013 as well, he was accompanied by PPP leader and member of the Sindh Assembly Owais Muzaffar at the time.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party offered special prayers in front of the Holy Kaaba for the security and prosperity of Pakistan during the pilgrimage.

Bilawal is being accompanied by member national assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.

