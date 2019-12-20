Bilawal lauds law recognising agri-women as formal labourers as ‘historic legislation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday lauded the passage of the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Bill, 2019 through the Sindh Assembly as “historic, progressive legislation.”

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: “Historic, progressive legislation , in line with our manifesto. “Sindh passes law to recognise agri-women as formal labourers.”

The Sindh Assembly had earlier on Thursday unanimously passed the bill that recognises women working in the agricultural sector as formal labourers.

The chairman of the standing committee on labour and human resources, Shahid Thaheem, presented the bill after scrutiny of the draft that was previously moved by the government in the provincial legislature.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Chawla presented the bill clause by clause in the house with Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari in the chair, which was adopted unanimously.

Comments

comments