PPP believes in supremacy of parliament: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

LALA MOSA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that his party believes in the supremacy of the parliament, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference before leaving for Gujranwala to attend the first public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party can never think of bypassing the parliament.

He alleged that several laws were passed through the parliament against the law. The PPP stalwart said that PDM’s anti-government drive has begun. Our demands are infront of the people of the country.

Reiterating his resolve not to harm the democratic process in the country, Bilawal said we want the success of the movement in a democratic way.

The PPP chairman said he will personally lead the election campaign in the upcoming polls of Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its first public gathering in Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium today.

Leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants of the meeting.

