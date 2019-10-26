KANDHKOT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Kandhkot on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

The party organizers have finalized arrangements for the PPP public rally in Kandhkot in upper Sindh.

The local administration has stepped up security in the city ahead of the power show of the People’s Party.

The PPP chairman will hold meetings with party workers in Kandhkot on Sunday to discuss local and party issues, sources said.

Bilawal Bhutto will proceed to Islamabad on the next day to visit his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday.

The PPP chairman is expected to fly back to Karachi after meeting Zardari.

Bilawal has not yet decided on attending JUI-F Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March though he has directed the party workers to welcome the march participants in Islamabad.

Comments

comments