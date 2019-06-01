Bilawal condemns attack on Army in North Waziristan

KARACHI: Condemning the terror attack on Pakistan Army in North Waziristan, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday said that his party stood shoulder to shoulder with Army in war against terrorism.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal Bhutto said that another soldier embraced martyrdom for the defence of motherland. He said that the security forces rendered unmatched sacrifices to restore peace in the country but the terrorists wanted to dereal peace in the region . The PPP leader said that those who laid down their lives for the mother were there heroes.

Bilawal said that the whole nation stood with the grieved family of martyred sepoy and declared him a hero of the nation.

Read More: Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

Earlier in the day a soldier was martyred in a gun and IED attack on a vehicle of the Pakistan Army in Boya area of North Waziristan.

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Amil Shah, 26.

Terrorists had opened fire on the military vehicle, which was on routine patrolling in the area and then attacked it with an improvised explosive device (IED), it had said.

“Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately as 5 soldiers have got martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist attacks over the last five months,” the military’s media wing had said.

